The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched two development projects in Mozambique and Djibouti aimed at supporting vulnerable groups, strengthening local production capacity and promoting sustainable economic growth.

In Mozambique, TIKA implemented a project under the Hixikanwe Association to support women who are victims of physical and sexual violence, to reintegrate them into social and economic life. As part of the initiative, a production kitchen has been established to contribute to the women’s rehabilitation process while enabling them to generate a regular income.

The project provides infrastructure that allows women to engage in consistent production, develop vocational skills and transform their output into economic value. A sales stand is also included, offering participants a sustainable income model by enabling them to market their products directly. The initiative aims to strengthen economic independence, build self-confidence and encourage greater participation in community life through women’s own labor.

In a separate project in Djibouti, TIKA supports the development of the fisheries sector by providing infrastructure and equipment for fishing boat production and establishing a dedicated boat manufacturing workshop. The agency supplies equipment and materials to the Djibouti Association for the Development of Traditional Fisheries (ADPA), a key professional organization representing more than 175 fishermen nationwide.

As part of the project, the capacity of an existing workshop used for the maintenance and repair of fishing boats has been expanded, making it possible for fiberglass-reinforced fishing boats to be produced locally for the first time in Djibouti. A 70-square-meter (10,764-square-foot) production area at ADPA’s fishing port is modernized and adapted for manufacturing purposes.

Under the initiative, four technicians and one manager are tasked with producing durable fishing boats measuring 4.5 meters in length on a made-to-order basis. TIKA also delivers essential materials and equipment, including polyester resin and gelcoat sets, fiberglass rolls, molding tools and a 60-liter air compressor, to support production.