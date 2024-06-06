On Wednesday, Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) signed a significant memorandum of understanding. This agreement is designed to bolster and deepen collaboration between the two entities in the realms of development and humanitarian assistance, mainly focusing on the needs of OIC member countries.

Through this partnership, the TIKA and the OIC aim to leverage their collective resources, expertise and networks to address pressing challenges, promote sustainable development and provide vital humanitarian aid to those in need across the OIC community.

It "aims to combine the knowledge, expertise and communication networks of the institutions in their respective fields," TIKA said in a statement.

The statement said the memorandum also comprises goals such as poverty reduction and more effective assistance to disaster-hit communities.

The document includes "the provision of technical and development assistance to public institutions in implementing social and economic programs and the organization of capacity-building training for OIC staff and staff of relevant institutions of OIC Member States," it noted.

TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said at the signing ceremony that, "The cooperation between TIKA and OIC will be further strengthened with the signing of this memorandum of understanding."

OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha noted that TIKA's activities across the world, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, are followed with great interest by the parties, and said he hopes the agreement would be beneficial.