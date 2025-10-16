The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened a health center in Hama, Syria.

The inauguration of the center, established with TIKA’s support, was attended by Türkiye’s Charge d’Affaires to Damascus, Ambassador Burhan Köroğlu, local health officials from Hama, villagers and representatives of civil society.

Ambassador Köroğlu said that Türkiye’s services in the region would continue to expand.

He added, “The organization and implementation of this health center by TIKA shows that we have fulfilled the promise we made to Tallif during our previous visit. It was a beautiful opening with a large turnout.”

Köroğlu also highlighted TIKA’s work on electricity infrastructure in the area, stating: “Through these initiatives, Türkiye is launching its services here. From now on, all Turkish institutions, primarily TIKA, will continue to provide services in this health center and other areas.”

The health center’s director, Jumane al-Issa, said the facility would serve many surrounding villages, noting: “This will provide significant convenience for women, children and the elderly. Most importantly, all medical examinations will be free of charge.”

TIKA’s Damascus coordinator, Bilal Özdan, emphasized that the Syrian people have paid a heavy price in their struggle for freedom.

Özdan noted that Syria has gone through 14 years of difficult challenges and that Türkiye will continue to support the country’s reconstruction and development. He stressed that no government could manage such widespread destruction alone and highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing support to Syria through TIKA in various fields.

The newly opened health center, located in a region where villagers have long lacked basic health care services, will provide free medical care.

The center includes obstetrics, pediatrics and internal medicine clinics, as well as emergency and surgical rooms. Efforts are also underway to add an operating theater to the facility in the near future.