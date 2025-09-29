The prestigious “King’s Cup” and “Queen’s Cup” matches of Romania’s national sport, Oina, were held at the Bucharest Victory Team Stadium with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Monday Sept. 29.

The matches, which took place on Monday, Sept. 29, featured the most successful teams of the year from various Romanian cities. In the women’s competition, CS Hida faced ACS Galicea Mare, while in the men’s competition, Frontiera Tomis Constanța competed against Biruința Gherăești. ACS Galicea Mare and Biruința Gherăești emerged as this year’s champions.

As the main sponsor, TIKA covered the transportation, accommodation, meals, player uniforms, and stadium rental expenses for the 80 athletes participating in the four teams. TIKA had also supported last year’s Royal Cup event.

During the awards ceremony, Romania Oina Federation President Nicolae Dobre and Royal Family member Prince Radu expressed their gratitude to TIKA and the Republic of Türkiye for their continued support of Romania’s national sport.

Former Turkish Parliament Speaker professor Şentop, addressing the audience in Romanian, emphasized the importance of preserving traditional values at a time when humanity faces the threat of cultural homogenization. He thanked TIKA for supporting Romania’s national sport and acknowledged Bilal Erdoğan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, for his contributions to the preservation of traditional sports.

Türkiye’s ambassador to Bucharest, Özgür Kıvanç Altan, also speaking in Romanian, highlighted the strong relations between Türkiye and Romania, noting that cultural values and sports play a key role in strengthening this cooperation.

TIKA Bucharest Coordinator Salih Yürç expressed his pleasure at supporting the promotion of Oina again this year, as they had last year, stating that the initiative aims to strengthen the friendship between Türkiye and Romania.

Rooted in the 14th century, Romania’s national sport Oina, reflects the country’s national identity, culture and historical solidarity. The event is part of ongoing efforts to revive and celebrate this historic tradition.

The event, conducted under the patronage of the Romanian Royal Family, was attended by Princess Margareta and Prince Radu, along with former Parliament Speaker professor Mustafa Şentop, Türkiye’s Bucharest Ambassador Özgür Kıvanç Altan, Mufti of Muslims in Romania Murat Yusuf, Deputy Governor of Constanța Şenol Ali, TIKA Bucharest Coordinator Salih Yürç, representatives from Turkish public institutions, Turkish businesspeople in Romania and civil society members.