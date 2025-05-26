Under the joint organization of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the Çare Association, a comprehensive health camp was held in the Yumbe region of Uganda from May 2 to May 11. Within this framework, volunteer Turkish doctors and health care workers provided free medical examinations and surgical services.

In the Yumbe region of Uganda, which faces significant challenges in accessing health care services, a large-scale health camp was organized with the support of TIKA. The program, conducted with the participation of volunteer doctors, nurses and health care workers from Türkiye, allowed the local population to benefit from free health services.

Due to insufficient health care infrastructure, accessing basic health services in Yumbe is difficult. Particularly, eye surgeries performed for individuals who lost their vision helped many people regain their sight, thereby improving their quality of life and facilitating easier integration into social life.

During the camp, 131 eye surgeries (including cataract and similar operations) and 58 general and pediatric surgery cases were successfully performed. In addition, approximately 1,500 people received outpatient examinations and medical consultations. To prevent postoperative complications, medication and medical supplies were also provided.

Within the scope of the camp organized under TIKA’s coordination, training sessions on basic hygiene, postoperative care, and health management were given to local health care personnel, contributing to the development of sustainable health awareness in the region.