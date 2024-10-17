The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has renovated the rehabilitation department of Moldova's Experimental Prosthetics, Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Center (CREPOR), the country’s only facility in the field of prosthetics.

According to a written statement from TIKA, a project in the health sector was implemented in collaboration with TIKA and CREPOR.

Through this project, the rehabilitation department of CREPOR underwent extensive renovations, with the provision of furniture and medical equipment.

During a ceremony held as part of the project, Türkiye’s ambassador to Chișinău, Uygar Mustafa Sertel, emphasized their efforts to support Moldova in many areas, stating, "Concrete results have been achieved through the projects implemented by TIKA."

Muhammed Ünal, head of TIKA’s Balkans and Eastern Europe Department, noted that since the opening of TIKA’s Chișinau Program Coordination Office in 1994, nearly 500 projects, 50 of which were in the health sector, have been carried out in Moldova.

Ünal mentioned that they renovated the 40-bed rehabilitation department at CREPOR, adding that this would contribute to the rapid return of patients to their daily lives.

CREPOR Director Veronika Lebedinskiy highlighted the significance of the project, saying: "Thanks to the work done in the department, which has not seen renovations in 22 years, opportunities have been provided for the patients. For this, we are grateful to TIKA and Türkiye."

Lebedinskiy also pointed out that the renovated department provides services to war veterans in the country, stating, "I am happy that we will now be able to serve veterans in better conditions."

The ceremony was attended by Adrian Belıy, chairperson of Moldova’s Parliamentary Committee on Health and Social Security, MP Boris Marcoci and Konstantin Covrig, advisor on veterans affairs at the Moldovan Prime Minister’s Office.

CREPOR, which also houses a factory established to meet the prosthetics needs of victims of World War II, provides services to over 55,000 war veterans, including 11,000 veterans from the Afghanistan and Transnistria conflicts.

The center also offers various medical services to individuals with disabilities.