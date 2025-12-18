The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has opened a newly constructed school building in northern Afghanistan as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen education, employment and local production through development projects.

According to a statement from TIKA on Wednesday, the new facility was inaugurated at Moghlan village high school in the Yangi Qala district of Afghanistan’s Takhar province during an official ceremony attended by local and Turkish officials.

Speaking at the event, TIKA Vice President Ümit Naci Yorulmaz said Afghanistan holds a special place for Türkiye, noting that TIKA has been implementing development projects in the country since 1997. He added that TIKA maintains a strong field presence through offices in Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif and Herat.

Yorulmaz said TIKA has carried out nearly 1,900 projects across Afghanistan, with close to 700 completed in the northern regions. He also noted that restoration work is ongoing at the madrasa of Bahaeddin Veled, the father of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, in Afghanistan.

Highlighting education-focused initiatives, Yorulmaz said TIKA has completed 52 school projects in northern Afghanistan, adding 620 classrooms and providing modern learning environments for around 30,000 students.

Takhar Governor Mawlavi Samiullah Hizbullah thanked Türkiye and the Turkish people, saying TIKA’s education investments, even in remote areas, are welcomed with appreciation by the Afghan public.

TIKA Mazar-i-Sharif Coordinator Mikail Taşdemir said the project included the renovation of all shared facilities at the school.

The Moghlan village high school includes eight classrooms, three administrative offices and two libraries and will serve 1,500 students daily under a shift-based system. The school was equipped by TIKA with computers, projectors, classroom and administrative furniture, as well as two mini libraries and at the opening ceremony, students were also provided with school bags and stationery supplies.