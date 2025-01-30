The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) established a sewing workshop at an association in Algeria focused on the rehabilitation, education and social integration of young girls with intellectual disabilities.

The opening of the sewing workshop, set up by TIKA with the Tahaddi and Azimet Association for the Assistance of People with Disabilities in the Kuba district of Algiers, was held.

The opening ceremony was attended by Türkiye's ambassador to Algeria, Muhammet Mücahit Küçükyılmaz, TIKA's Algeria Coordinator Gökçen Kalkan, representatives from the Algerian Ministry of Family Affairs, local officials, parents of the young girls with intellectual disabilities and citizens.

During the program, Küçükyılmaz emphasized the significance of the project in raising awareness within Algerian society about the education and vocational training of individuals with disabilities.

He stated: "The first major result of the project has been achieved. Indeed, 12 girls have now gained the skill to sew independently. We hope that these girls will soon be employed in the sector. I thank everyone who contributed to this meaningful project."

Additionally, Alciya Debbari, president of the Tahaddi and Azimet Association, highlighted the importance of integrating young girls with intellectual disabilities into society and thanked TIKA for its support.

The workshop, where the girls focus on sewing and decorating Algeria's traditional clothing, garnered great interest from the participants and families, including Ambassador Küçükyılmaz and the attending delegation.

At the end of the emotional event, TIKA presented sewing machines to the 12 young girls who had learned sewing over the past two months at the workshop.