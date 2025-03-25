The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) distributed food aid to 500 needy families during Ramadan in Colombia.

According to a statement from TIKA on Tuesday, the aid was delivered as part of a Ramadan program in Bogota and surrounding areas. Food packages were distributed at various locations, including Kurtuba Mosque, Istanbul Mosque and Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque.

Muslim community leaders and aid recipients expressed their gratitude to TIKA, emphasizing that Türkiye’s support reassured them that they were not alone.

TIKA’s efforts in Colombia extend beyond Ramadan aid. In previous years, the agency contributed to the restoration of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in Bogota, decorating its walls and ceilings in accordance with Turkish cultural motifs and renovating certain sections to provide a clean and welcoming space for worship.

TIKA is Türkiye’s official development aid agency, operating under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Established in 1992, it has expanded its reach to over 150 countries, providing humanitarian aid, technical assistance and development projects.

It carries out projects in various fields, including education, health, infrastructure, agriculture and cultural preservation. The agency plays a key role in Türkiye’s international humanitarian and development efforts, often focusing on regions affected by poverty, conflict or natural disasters.