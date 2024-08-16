The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established a drinking water purification system for an indigenous community living in the desert region of La Guajira, Colombia. The project, which will benefit 60 families, was officially inaugurated on Friday, according to a statement from TIKA.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Türkiye's ambassador to Bogota, the director-general of Colombia’s Presidential Agency for International Cooperation (APC Colombia), the mayor of Barrancas, TIKA officials and local residents.

In her speech, APC Director-General Eleonora Betancur highlighted TIKA's efforts to support vulnerable groups in Colombia. “With this project, TIKA once again demonstrates its commitment to our country’s priorities and the needs of indigenous communities. Such collaborations bring our nations closer and strengthen our ties,” she said.

The mayor of Barrancas and the rector of La Guajira University also expressed their gratitude to Türkiye, noting the severe infrastructure deficiencies in the region that hinder access to clean water.

The ceremony, which began with performances by indigenous children, was followed by visits to the water purification facility and the Wotkasainru Ethno-Education Center. The system, with a capacity to purify 500 liters of water per hour, aims to provide clean water to the entire community, particularly the 53 students at the education center, helping to prevent waterborne diseases.

Water crisis

The La Guajira region, located near the Venezuelan border, suffers from a desert climate and limited resources, leading to significant challenges in accessing clean water. Indigenous communities often travel long distances to reach water sources and face threats from infectious diseases and food insecurity.

This project serves as a model for international efforts in the region. Access to clean water is a key issue under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6, and initiatives like this are crucial for improving the living standards of local populations living in harsh desert conditions.