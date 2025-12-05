The Community Development Education and Social Solidarity Association (TOGEMDER), established under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan, will mark its 20th anniversary by hosting the third edition of the “Artsın Eksilmesin Transformation Market” under the slogan “One Purchase, A Thousand Good Deeds.” The event will take place on Dec. 14-16 at the TAŞYAPI Şişli Event Area in Istanbul.

Bringing together a diverse range of products donated by leading brands, including furniture, clothing, footwear, accessories, home goods and electronics, the market aims to offer visitors quality items at accessible prices while advancing sustainable consumption. Visitors will also discover refurbished furniture, zero-waste products and second-hand goods, spotlighting TOGEMDER’s commitment to environmental awareness and social responsibility.

Mihrimah Belma Sekmen, TOGEMDER's president, emphasized the symbolism of the pomegranate, historically regarded as an emblem of abundance, solidarity and unity. “This initiative, which began in 2005 under the guidance of Emine Erdoğan, has evolved into a dynamic culture of social solidarity,” she stated.

“Much like how pomegranate seeds multiply abundance when gathered, every act of kindness creates new hope and positive impact. Every purchase made at this market multiplies its effect exponentially, as proceeds directly support those in need,” she added.

The market will also feature handcrafted items produced in TOGEMDER’s upholstery, clothing and culinary workshops. Sekmen highlighted the transformative value of gifting during the holiday season: “The true value of a gift lies not in its price, but in the goodwill it carries. Each product purchased contributes to changing lives, empowering mothers, and fostering hope for children’s futures.”

The three-day event offers free admission and will include affordable toys for children, inviting the public to participate in this meaningful movement of transformation and solidarity. All revenue generated will be allocated to TOGEMDER’s ongoing social assistance programs and development projects.