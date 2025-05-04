Tomato-eating and tug-of-war competitions highlighted the 26th Agriculture and Greenhouse Festival in Kumluca, Antalya, on May 3, where locals came together to celebrate farming traditions and community spirit.

In the tomato-eating contest, 20 participants competed using tomatoes grown locally in Kumluca. The winner ate 1,554 grams (3.43 pounds) of tomatoes, while the second- and third-place participants consumed 1,326 grams and 1,252 grams, respectively. The top three were awarded prizes, and the first-place winner described the experience as a celebration of local farming.

One of the most competitive events was the tug-of-war tournament. Eight teams participated, ending the final match in a win for the “Altın Kızlar” team after a closely contested round. Both the first- and second-place teams received household items such as carpets, bedding sets and accessories as prizes.

Children were also included in the festival activities, including a sack race. All children were named winners, received piggy banks, and printed mugs as gifts.

The evening concluded with a concert by musician Metin Aslan, who performed for festivalgoers. Local officials presented the artist with flowers and a plaque in appreciation.

The festival, held annually, aims to highlight the importance of agriculture and greenhouse farming to the region’s economy while fostering community participation through cultural and recreational events.