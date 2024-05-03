The beach of Kızkalesi in the Erdemli district of Mersin welcomes local and foreign tourists. Visitors to Kızkalesi, which is part of the ancient city of Korykos, are staying in local establishments.

In this tourism center, where the air temperature reaches 25 degrees Celsius and the sea temperature reaches 20 degrees Celsius, boat tours and water sports events are organized. Visitors enjoy their holiday by swimming and sunbathing on the beach.

Mehmet Şirin Öztop, Vice President of the Kızkalesi Tourism and Culture Association, told reporters that they had an excellent start to the tourism season. Öztop pointed out that May and June are ideal periods for those seeking tranquility during their vacations.

He also mentioned that there are accommodations in Kızkalesi suitable for everyone's economic situation, ranging from star-rated hotels to guesthouses, making it an affordable place to visit.

Mehmet Uysal, who stayed in the area, explained that they chose Kızkalesi for its sea and sandy beaches.