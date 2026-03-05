The Tourist Eastern Express, operating along the Ankara-Kars route, one of the world’s most scenic railway lines, successfully concluded its 2025-2026 winter season by serving 10,166 passengers, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced recently.

Uraloğlu highlighted that the express, operated by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD), completed its final seasonal journey on March 3 from Kars to Ankara. “Operating on one of the most beautiful railway routes globally, the Tourist Eastern Express provided an unforgettable experience for 10,166 passengers this winter,” he said.

The minister noted that since its launch in 2019, the express has connected travelers of all ages from across Türkiye with Anatolia’s unique natural and cultural landscapes, consistently attracting high interest each year.

He added that the train has become an effective tool to showcase Türkiye’s rich heritage to both domestic and international audiences. “To date, more than 91,000 travelers and photography enthusiasts have experienced the Tourist Eastern Express,” Uraloğlu emphasized.

The 2025-2026 winter season, which began on Dec. 22, 2025, saw the express complete a total of 60 trips, 30 in each direction between Ankara and Kars. The train, composed of eight sleeper cars and one dining car, offered passengers tourism-oriented stops along the route.

In the Ankara-Kars direction, stops included Erzincan for two hours and 30 minutes and Erzurum for four hours, while the Kars-Ankara route featured stops in Iliç for three hours, Divriği for two hours and 30 minutes, and Sivas for three hours. These stops allowed passengers to explore the cities’ natural, historical and cultural landmarks.

Uraloğlu also noted the participation of 126 university students who were selected through a lottery as part of the ministry’s U-FEST university programs. The students had the opportunity to discover not only Anatolia’s cultural and natural heritage but also the railway sector itself.

“As part of UFEST Transport Youth Festivals, students participated in workshops under the theme ‘Meeting the Tourist Eastern with UFEST Youth,’ gaining hands-on insights into the railway industry. We enhanced their travel experience with both educational and enjoyable programs and carefully considered their observations and suggestions regarding on-board services and station stops. The future of Türkiye’s railways relies on the vision of our youth,” Uraloğlu said.

The Tourist Eastern Express continues to serve as a significant platform for promoting Türkiye’s landscapes and cultural heritage while providing passengers with a unique winter travel experience across Anatolia.