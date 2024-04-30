Türkiye's important wetland area and a crucial site for preserving biodiversity, Tuz Lake, has started turning pink due to the algae and bacteria living in its waters. This color transformation has made Tuz Lake a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists.

Located within the boundaries of Aksaray, Konya, and Ankara and being Türkiye's second-largest lake, Tuz Lake has begun to turn pink due to the algae and bacteria it harbors. The change in color has attracted the attention of both local and foreign tourists. Some visitors enjoy walks amidst the unique natural beauty, while others visit the lake barefoot in its salty water to seek therapeutic benefits.

Moreover, local businesses have noted an increase in foreign tourists compared to local tourists following the end of the holiday season.

Mariela Simon, who visited Tuz Lake from Mexico with her family, shared her excitement about seeing a salt lake for the first time and described it as an extraordinary experience. She mentioned that this was her first trip to Türkiye and expressed her admiration for the beautiful people, food and environment. Simon encouraged others to visit Tuz Lake, highlighting its unique beauty and the fact that it's a free attraction.

Mehmet Kaya, who visited with his family from Şanlıurfa, referred to Tuz Lake as one of the world's treasures, inviting everyone to witness its natural beauty, he emphasized that people from all over the world visit due to its natural allure, providing a tranquil experience amidst nature.

Hayrettin Altun mentioned that he visited Tuz Lake because he heard about the health benefits of salt for feet. He noted that with the warming weather, the salt would harden, making it a good time to visit for therapeutic purposes.