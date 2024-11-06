The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TÜRKPATENT) has officially recognized the traditional dish Trabzon Kuymak with a geographic indication certificate, marking it as the latest of 13 local products to earn this status in Trabzon.

The certification ceremony, held at a Trabzon restaurant, celebrated the distinctive regional dish following a successful application by the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TTSO).

Speaking at the event, TÜRKPATENT President professor Muhammed Zeki Durak noted that Türkiye now holds the second-highest number of geographic indications globally, following China, and leads Europe with a growing number of EU-certified products.

Trabzon's unique local specialties, including Trabzon telkari, Vakfıkebir bread and Akçaabat köfte, reflect the nation’s culinary diversity, he added. An application for EU certification for Tonya Butter is also underway.

World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) official professor Habip Asan emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to promote Türkiye’s certified products internationally, stating that future initiatives aim to expand recognition in Europe.

Asan noted that geographic indication certification provides economic benefits to regions through increased awareness and demand.

Following the speeches, Durak presented the geographic indication certificate for Trabzon Kuymak to Trabzon Governor Aziz Yıldırım, and attendees sampled the dish, which local chefs demonstrated.

Kuymak, sometimes called muhlama, is a savory cornmeal-based dish made with butter and local cheese varieties like Trabzon’s distinctive kolot cheese, known for its high melting point.

The dish is traditionally prepared by melting a generous amount of butter, blending in cornmeal, and adding water before mixing in the cheese, which turns stretchy and smooth as it melts.

Originally from Trabzon and other Black Sea provinces, kuymak has historically served as a hearty breakfast item but is increasingly enjoyed as a comfort food. Its unique taste and rich, buttery texture have made it a staple of regional cuisine, with a long-standing role in local culinary traditions.

The dish is often served with bread, which diners use to scoop up the melted cheese mixture. Chefs and locals alike claim that kuymak’s appeal lies in its simplicity, emphasizing local ingredients and traditional cooking methods that have remained largely unchanged over the years.