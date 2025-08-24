The Ministry of Trade has stepped up inspections on stationery and school supplies ahead of the 2025-2026 academic year, while the Advertising Board is focusing on promotional campaigns for these products.

Teams affiliated with the ministry have started inspecting stationery and school products in all 81 provinces as the new academic year approaches.

The Advertising Board is closely monitoring advertisements that mislead consumers, exploit their lack of experience or knowledge, or involve unfair commercial practices related to stationery and school supplies.

Discounted sales advertisements and campaigns that create the perception of greater discounts than are actually offered are being closely monitored by the board.

Product promotions must provide clear and truthful information to consumers about the characteristics or components of the goods or services they intend to purchase.

Under the Product Safety and Technical Regulations Law, the ministry’s inspections focus on prohibited chemicals in stationery products and parts that may physically harm children, using accredited laboratory tests.

Products found not to comply with regulations may be prohibited from being marketed, recalled, or publicly flagged for risk. Administrative fines are also imposed on those who distribute such products.

From a chemical perspective, products are checked for carcinogenic substances. Inspections also examine whether they contain volatile components such as nitrogen, phthalates, formaldehyde or allergens.

Physical inspections assess the mechanical durability of products. Special attention is paid to small parts that could pose a risk to children under 3 years old if the product is subjected to mechanical stress.

Packaging is also checked to ensure the presence of the CE mark, correct labeling of contents and manufacturer or importer information, along with details like expiration dates.

According to the ministry’s guidance, parents are advised to prefer products that clearly display the name and address of the manufacturer or importer. Products with identifiable brand and model information, as well as Turkish-language warnings, are particularly important.

For stationery products shaped like toys or with toy-like qualities, it is also essential to check whether the intended age group and other safety warnings are indicated.