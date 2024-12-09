Turkish baklava, one of Türkiye's world-renowned delicacies, will be showcased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 15.

According to a statement by the Association of Baklava and Dessert Producers (BAKTAD), the 13th "Traditional Baklava Festival" will take place in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, this year.

The festival aims to present Türkiye's globally recognized baklava, the first product from the country to receive geographical indication registration from the European Union, alongside Baku baklava, one of Azerbaijan's renowned treats. The event is expected to see a large turnout, with a 100-member delegation including representatives from leading brands in Türkiye's dessert industry.

The festival will feature 60 varieties of Turkish baklavas, such as pistachio, walnut, mussel-shaped, şöbiyet, carrot slice and cold baklava, as well as 10 Azerbaijani baklava varieties, including Baku, Gabala and Sheki baklavas.

With the goal of showcasing the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and promoting Turkish baklava globally from Azerbaijan, 20,000 slices of baklava will be distributed to visitors.

The festival will also host past champions of the previous two festivals, where participating chefs will demonstrate their skills. Visitors will enjoy a day-long culinary feast, experiencing both the production process and the journey of Turkish baklava from creation to consumption.

BAKTAD President Mehmet Yıldırım, sharing his thoughts in the statement, emphasized that baklava is not just a dessert but a symbol of a deep-rooted culture and centuries-old shared tradition.

Yıldırım said, “Baklava, a symbol of Turkish cuisine, also represents friendship, sharing and brotherhood. Celebrating this tradition today with Azerbaijan, a friendly and brotherly nation, is a reflection of these values.”

Describing the journey of baklava from Ottoman palace kitchens to Anatolian tables as an inseparable part of Turkish culture, Yıldırım added, “This year, we will tell the story of Turkish baklava in Azerbaijan. At the 13th Traditional Baklava Festival, we will also celebrate Azerbaijan's appreciation of baklava.”

He highlighted that the festival offers a unique opportunity to strengthen ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and to promote their shared culture globally.

Yıldırım pointed out that the Traditional Baklava Festival will be held outside Türkiye's borders for the first time, marking a historic step and elevating the festival to an international level.

He concluded, “In the coming years, we aim to organize this festival in other Turkic republics and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. This will be a significant opportunity to carry our shared cultural heritage to broader geographies and share it with the world.”