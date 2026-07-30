Traffic-related violence, including assault, threats and verbal abuse, has dropped by more than half in Türkiye following the introduction of stricter penalties and intensified enforcement targeting aggressive drivers, official data showed Wednesday.

Public order incidents linked to road rage declined by 51.6% compared to the same period last year, falling from 4,806 cases recorded between Feb. 27 and July 28, 2025, to 2,328 during the same period in 2026.

The decline follows amendments to the Highway Traffic Law, which came into force on Feb. 27, 2026, introducing tougher sanctions for drivers who deliberately pursue another vehicle or get out of their car with the intent to attack another road user.

Under the legislation, offenders face an administrative fine of TL 180,000 ($3,796), a 30-day vehicle impoundment, and a 60-day suspension of their driver's license.

Authorities also stepped up inspections nationwide to reinforce the new measures. According to officials, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi made combating traffic violence one of the ministry's priorities after a series of road rage incidents drew widespread public attention, ordering security forces to respond swiftly to such cases.

As a result, the number of recorded public order incidents on roads fell by 2,478 cases, marking a nearly 52% year-on-year decrease.

Authorities said inspections targeting aggressive driving and other behaviors that endanger motorists and passengers will continue uninterrupted across all 81 provinces.