In a devastating incident on the Northern Marmara Highway's Sakarya section early on Thursday morning, a chain collision involving seven vehicles resulted in the loss of 10 lives and left 57 individuals injured.

Preliminary reports indicated that a chain accident occurred at the Dağdibi location on the Istanbul-bound lane of the highway, involving three buses and a truck.

The exact cause of the collision remains currently unknown.

The collision led to a complete halt in transportation along the Istanbul-bound lane of the highway.

Expressing his condolences, Sakarya Governor Yaşar Karadeniz informed Anadolu Agency (AA) that the loss of 10 lives was an unfortunate tragedy.

He further mentioned that the 57 injured individuals were promptly transferred to nearby hospitals, and the emergency response teams are diligently engaged in managing the situation at the accident site.