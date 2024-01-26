A tragic traffic accident occurred when an intercity passenger bus overturned, resulting in the loss of six lives and leaving 33 others injured, in the Taşköprü district of northern Türkiye's Kastamonu on Friday.

Upon receiving the notification, emergency response teams, including health staff, gendarmerie, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) representatives and firefighting units were dispatched to the scene.

The injured were promptly transported to hospitals by ambulances.

Kastamonu Governor Meftun Dallı, who investigated the scene, told reporters that the bus was traveling from Istanbul to Sinop's Ayancık district.

"I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured individuals," the governor said.