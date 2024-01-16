In the district of Aydıncık in Mersin in southern Türkiye, a tragic accident occurred when an intercity passenger bus overturned, resulting in the loss of 9 lives and leaving 30 individuals injured.

The bus was en route from the resort town Marmaris to the country's southeastern province of Mardin.

The incident took place at the exit of the Sarıyar Tunnel in the Yenikaş neighborhood on the D-400 highway, where the bus collided with a barrier and overturned.

Upon receiving the notification, emergency response teams including health staff, gendarmerie, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and firefighting units were dispatched to the scene.

The injured were promptly transported to hospitals by ambulances.

Mersin's Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan released a written statement, revealing that the accident occurred approximately 170 kilometers from the city center, on the Mersin-Antalya highway, around 01:15 a.m.

"A tragic traffic accident occurred as a result of the overturning of a passenger bus with 40 passengers and 3 crew members en route to Mersin," the governor said.

"I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured individuals."