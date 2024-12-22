A helicopter crash occurred Sunday morning Dec. 22, at Muğla Training and Research Hospital in southwestern Türkiye, claiming the lives of four health care personnel.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. when an air ambulance helicopter, operated under the Ministry of Health, collided with the top floor of the hospital building during takeoff. Following the impact, the helicopter plummeted into an adjacent vacant area.

The helicopter, which had been stationed in Muğla for official duties, was unable to take off the previous day due to adverse weather conditions. This morning, it attempted to depart for Antalya but encountered heavy fog shortly after takeoff. The dense fog caused the helicopter to collide with the hospital and crash into the courtyard.

Emergency response teams, including medical, fire and search-and-rescue units, were dispatched to the scene immediately after the crash. Authorities implemented extensive security measures as teams began their operations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health confirmed the loss of four staff members in the tragedy. The victims included two pilots, a doctor and a health care worker.

Muğla, located in southwestern Türkiye, is renowned for its picturesque landscapes and coastal towns, making the incident all the more shocking to the local community.

An official investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched, with authorities working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his condolences for the two pilots, a doctor, and a health care worker, who lost their lives when an air ambulance crashed into a hospital in Muğla.

In a statement on his social media account, Erdoğan said:

"The news of the loss of four of our brothers in the crash of an air ambulance affiliated with our Ministry of Health in Muğla has deeply saddened our hearts. I pray for mercy for our deceased personnel and extend my condolences to their families, colleagues, and the entire health care community."