Locals in the western province of Izmir remain dismayed as trash and debris continue to pile up along the stream in the Menderes district that feeds into the Tahtalı Dam, a significant supply of drinking water for the city facing an alarming threat.

The dumping of garbage and debris next to Tahtalı Stream has caused outrage.

While the perpetrators have not yet been determined, locals have demanded that measures be taken immediately.

Metin Yılmaz, a resident, stated that the municipality has yet to take any measures here despite their repeated complaints.

“This is one of the streams that flow into the Tahtalı Dam and provides Izmir water. While this place should be well-maintained, it is impossible to breathe around here because of the stench from the garbage.”

On the other hand, in the statement made by officials, it was pointed out that all teams worked intensively during the Qurban Bayram holiday to prevent this situation and are still working on the issue.

“The garbage collected at the transfer station is sent to a landfill outside the basin. Apart from the solid waste from settlements, wastes such as illegal rubble are dumped in some areas in the basin," read another statement by the Izmir General Directorate of Water and Sewerage Administration.

"Our teams identify the waste dumped in these areas and ensure that the responsible district municipality takes action to remove it from the site,” it added.