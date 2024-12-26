The trial of the mother of 2-year-old Sıla, who died in a hospital in Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye, after being sexually abused and beaten, has begun. The trial includes the mother, her partner, the father of one of the children involved, and the two minors who are charged in the case.

At the Tekirdağ 2nd High Criminal Court, the closed hearing was attended by the mother’s partner, S.Ö., and the father of one of the children involved, K.A. Other defendants joined the session via the Audio and Video Information System (SEGBIS) from their respective prisons.

The trial began with the consolidation of cases filed at the Tekirdağ 3rd High Criminal Court for the mother, 29, K.A., 32, a neighbor who is the father of one of the children, and the partner of the mother, 57, along with the case filed at the Tekirdağ 2nd High Criminal Court for the two minors involved, 14-year-old G.K. and 13-year-old K.A.

Members of the Parliamentary Investigation Commission for Measures to Protect Children from All Forms of Violence, Neglect and Abuse also attended the trial as observers.

Numerous political figures, bar association members and civil society representatives gathered outside the courthouse.

Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Chair Gökçe Gökçen, speaking to journalists before the trial, said they came to Tekirdağ to seek justice for baby Sıla.

Gökçen noted that Türkiye was discussing the murders of Sıla and another child named Narin, and a parliamentary investigation commission had been set up following these cases. “As MPs, we feel obligated to closely follow these cases. Unfortunately, we are in a period where we can no longer protect our children,” she said.

Helin Görgül, chair of the legal committee of the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), stated they were present to ensure those responsible for taking Sıla’s life through gross neglect and intent are punished, and to see that justice is served swiftly.

Görgül emphasized that it was impossible to remain silent in the face of the horrific events that led to Sıla’s death, adding: "We will apply to intervene in the case and will follow the process to the end. We demand the harshest penalties for the defendants and expect the trial to be swift and fair. Defending the right to life is our collective responsibility, and we call on all sections of society to stand in solidarity."

In the indictment prepared by the Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for B.Y., K.A. and partner S.Ö., the Tekirdağ 3rd High Criminal Court accepted charges of "deliberate homicide by negligence," "destroying, concealing or altering evidence" and "violation of family obligations," requesting a total of 67 years in prison.

For K.A., the indictment included charges of "sexual abuse of a child" and "deprivation of liberty," with a request for 28 years and six months in prison. S.Ö. faced charges of "failing to report the crime" and "concealing it," with a request for one year and six months in prison.

For the minors, G.K. faced charges of "qualified sexual abuse of a child" and "deprivation of liberty," with a total sentence of 66 years. K.A. faced charges of "qualified sexual abuse of a child," "deprivation of liberty" and "deliberate murder," with a request for aggravated life imprisonment and 48 years in prison.

The mother, from Malkara district, took her daughter Sıla to Malkara State Hospital on Sept. 8 after noticing that she had not woken up. Following examinations, the baby was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and suspected sexual abuse. She was transferred to Tekirdağ Dr. Ismail Fehmi Cumalıoğlu City Hospital, where the police were informed.

After undergoing brain surgery, the baby was placed in intensive care and intubated.

During the investigation, the mother, S.Ö., K.A., G.K. and K.A. were arrested and taken into custody. Sıla’s 5-year-old sibling, A.Y., was placed under state protection.

Tekirdağ Bar Association President Gürcün stated that the autopsy report confirmed that the baby, who was brought to the hospital due to a beating, had been sexually abused.

Sıla passed away on Oct. 7 after a month of treatment at the hospital.