The retrial of Ibrahim Keloğlan, who was convicted of killing a cat named "Eros" by squeezing and kicking him in an elevator on New Year's Eve in Istanbul's Başakşehir, commenced Wednesday. This follows the overturning of Keloğlan's initial prison sentence of one year and three months by the upper court.

At the hearing held at the Küçükçekmece Criminal Court, Keloğlan was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for "intentional killing of animals," while judicial control provisions in the form of an international travel ban were imposed on the defendant.

The courthouse saw a significant turnout of animal lovers, who gathered in solidarity for the hearing. Alongside the legal representatives of the parties involved, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul deputy Müşerref Pervin Tuba was also present at the hearing held at the Küçükçekmece Criminal Court.

Despite the efforts of police teams to ensure security, the courtroom became overcrowded, prompting the hearing to be relocated to a larger hall due to the overwhelming number of attendees. Animal lovers who were unable to enter the courtroom expressed their support for justice by chanting slogans such as "Justice for Eros."

The atmosphere outside the courtroom remained tense as a crowd gathered. The presence of numerous supporters underscores the significance of the case and the widespread demand for accountability in cases of animal cruelty.

The case

The initial court ruling regarding the brutal murder of the cat Eros by Keloğlan sparked nationwide outrage. Küçükçekmece Criminal Court initially sentenced the defendant to one year and three months in prison, but the announcement of the verdict was postponed. However, following an appeal to the higher court, the decision was overturned.

The sentence given to Keloğlan triggered widespread backlash, with nearly 250,000 signatures collected in a campaign on change.org.tr and appeals made by the Istanbul Bar Association's Animal Rights Center.

During the trial, it was revealed that Keloğlan viciously attacked and killed the cat for about five minutes, despite its attempts to escape. The court emphasized the severity of the crime and the need for a punishment that reflects the gravity of the defendant's actions.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced that Keloğlan will be retried following the objection made by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Minister Tunç emphasized the sanctity of every living creature's right to life and pledged to continue opposing any form of cruelty toward animals.