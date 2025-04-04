TRT Arabi, Türkiye’s Arabic-language news channel launched to amplify the country’s voice in the international arena, is celebrating its 15th anniversary, the broadcaster announced Thursday.

Established on April 4, 2010, TRT Arabi serves as a communication bridge between Türkiye and Arabic-speaking communities, reaching a region of over 450 million people, including the 22 member states of the Arab League.

The channel continues its broadcasting mission with a focus on diversity of perspectives, offering rich field reporting and in-depth coverage across various topics, including culture, history, politics, and economics.

Since October 2023, TRT Arabi has been closely covering Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza from ground zero, providing direct reporting. Despite facing threats, arrests, and attacks by Israeli forces, TRT Arabi journalists have continued reporting from the field, reflecting the broadcaster’s commitment to impartial journalism and its mission as a global media platform.

TRT Arabi plays a central role in delivering accurate and unbiased news to Arabic-speaking audiences and also serves as an important actor in Türkiye’s public diplomacy efforts toward the Arab world, the broadcaster said.