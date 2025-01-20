The 6th TRT World Citizen Awards ceremony, held in Istanbul on Jan. 17 under the theme "Inspire Positive Change," aimed to honor individuals and organizations making significant contributions to humanity.

The event celebrated the achievements of those who have made remarkable efforts in promoting justice, truth and compassion.

In his speech, TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı emphasized that the awards were established to amplify the voices of those who champion goodness in the face of adversity. He highlighted how previous award ceremonies had brought attention to overlooked stories of sacrifice, contributing to spreading goodwill worldwide.

Sobacı also addressed global injustices, including the atrocities in Gaza, calling them a testament to the dire consequences of unchecked cruelty. He underlined Türkiye’s role as a moral compass under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, noting that the country has consistently stood on the side of justice and humanity.

During his speech, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun emphasized Türkiye's dual role as a stabilizing force both domestically and internationally, highlighting its ability to strengthen internal cohesion while promoting regional and global stability.

Altun stated that Islamic teachings view history as a struggle between truth and falsehood. They offer hope, proclaiming that "falsehood vanishes with the arrival of truth." This highlights that the concepts of good and evil remain timeless and relevant despite attempts to obscure or erase them.

Altun emphasized that the struggle between good and evil is central to today’s international political reality. It persists in our lives, even as efforts are made to divert attention, conceal it, or mask it in various ways.

He pointed out that a significant force behind the masking and banalization of evil is the global media order, particularly the Western hegemonic media system.

The awards ceremony recognized outstanding achievements across six distinct categories. The highest honor, World Citizen of the Year, was posthumously awarded to Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who lost her life during a protest in Nablus on Sept. 6, 2024. Her father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, received the award from Altun.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Steve Sosebee, founder of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), for his decades-long commitment to saving children's lives in conflict zones. Dr. Amani Ballour received the TRT Special Award for her extraordinary humanitarian efforts in managing a hospital during the Syrian war.

In the Communicator Category, Azima Dhanjee and Arhum Ishtiaq were honored for their efforts to raise awareness and create impactful communication initiatives. The Educator Category recognized Rana Dajani for her contributions to education and empowering communities through learning. Helene Ba secured the Youth Category award for inspiring and mobilizing young people toward meaningful change.

During the ceremony, Palestinian singer Llunr delivered an emotional performance, singing his songs "Wake Up" and "Keep Your Key," which he wrote for Palestine.

World Citizen, an initiative by TRT World, aims to inspire individuals to realize their potential to drive meaningful change and serves as a platform for fostering a global coalition empowered by the contributions of each member.