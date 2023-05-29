At least five people lost their lives and two others were injured after a truck collided with a passenger minibus in the Ulaş district of central Sivas province Monday morning.

According to the information received, the truck and the passenger minibus collided at Yağdonduran on the Sivas-Malatya highway.

Upon notification, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), medical teams, gendarmerie and police were dispatched to the accident site.

The minibus driver and three other passengers lost their lives on the spot, while the truck driver and Deputy Inspector Mehmet Cansever were injured during the accident.

One of the injured died later despite medical intervention at Cumhuriyet University Health Services Application and Research Hospital, Sivas.

"We think that the accident occurred because of truck skidded and overturned the minibus," Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek said in a comment on the accident, extending his condolences to the affected families.

According to the authorities, an investigation has been launched into the incident.