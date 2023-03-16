The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) called on Thursday for scientists in the country and abroad to join the "Earthquake Special Call" within the scope of studies on the earthquakes that occurred in southeastern provinces last month.

According to the information obtained by the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent from TÜBITAK, the institution is carrying out scientific activities to heal the wounds caused by disaster, described as the "disaster of the century," to erase its traces and to build the science-based approaches and solutions to avoid such difficulties in the future.

In addition, support is provided to researchers through programs that focus on both knowledge production and the development of qualified human resources.

In this direction, TÜBITAK's Scientist Support Programs Directorate (BIDEB) has opened the "Earthquake Special Call" to support programs for science education activities and for the purpose of participation in foreign scientific activities.

Scientists who want to organize face-to-face or online scientific training events on earthquake-related issues will be able to submit their applications through the BIDEB application and monitoring system from March 16 through April 7.

Scientists who will participate in scientific events organized in the country and abroad on earthquake-related issues will also be able to submit their applications through the same system, between March 16 and June 30. It was noted that applications will be finalized on a weekly basis.

Within the scope of the scientific education activities program, it is possible to obtain information about developments and studies that will contribute to science in national and international fields. The events will also bring together trainers and participants from different disciplines to form a basis for interdisciplinary scientific studies, direct the studies of the participants, contribute to their scientific development as well as provide a multidimensional and in-depth study of educational issues.

In a statement provided by TÜBITAK, it was noted that the theoretical, applied scientific training activities will be financially supported. In this context, a maximum of TL 100,000 (around $5,200) will be provided for a single event. In addition to the fees of the event coordinator, support will be provided for the trainers and auxiliary staff, including travel, subsistence, accommodation expenses and course fees, stationery, consumable expenses, and technical equipment rental expenses.

The amount of support to be given within the scope of the participation in the International Scientific Events Program was determined as $1,800 for the U.S. and $1,500 for Europe. At the same time, support opportunities of up to TL 2,000 will be created within Domestic Scientific Activities Participation Program.