The Tulumtaş Cave, discovered during the construction of the Ankara Ring Road in Gölbaşı district nearly three decades ago has opened its doors to visitors recently after the necessary arrangements.

Located between the villages of Incek, Hacılar, and Tulumtaş, at the Karayatak location, Tulumtaş Cave is a horizontal stone cave with approximately 265 meters (869,4 feet) of accessible length, including its branches.

The cave consisting of stalagmites, stalactites and columns encompasses a total area of 467 square meters (5,026 square feet) and will offer services such as a cafe, souvenir shop, audio-visual room, ticket booth, mosque and restroom facilities.

Among the visitors to the cave situated in the district some 20 kilometers (12.75 miles) from the capital's city center, the retired academician Mehmet Kara expressed his admiration for the work done in the cave.

Praising those involved, Kara said: "This cave has a history of 5 million years, it's a living cave. Formations are still ongoing, and we see landscapes resembling fairy chimneys. It's truly a fantastic service."

The inner look of a bridge in Tutulmuş Cave opened for visitors, Ankara, Türkiye, Aug. 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

The local Gölbaşı Municipality has completed the restoration work of the cave, and the entrance fee has been set at TL 30 ($1.11) for adults and TL15 for students. Veterans, martyrs, and their relatives, as well as children aged 0-6, are excluded from paying the fee.

To facilitate the visitation of Tulumtaş Cave, the municipality has started a shuttle service for the citizens. The shuttles will depart from the TOKI Clock Tower on Mondays and Saturdays, and from the District Public Library on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The 45-person capacity audio-visual room will provide visitors with information about the cave before their tour. The interior design of the cafe in the cave area was inspired by the stalactites and stalagmites of Tulumtaş Cave, creating a harmonious atmosphere.