The Study in Türkiye International Student Promotion Fair, held in Tunisia with the participation of Türkiye’s 20 leading universities, attracted significant interest from young prospective students.

The event highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Türkiye and Tunisia through education, with official representatives and university leaders emphasizing the critical role of academic collaboration in strengthening bilateral ties.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tunisia Ahmet Misbah Demircan stressed the importance of educational diplomacy. “Türkiye currently hosts over 370,000 international students. Education fosters lasting connections between countries,” he said. Demircan also noted that Türkiye has become a regional hub for quality, affordable and safe education.

At the opening ceremony on July 26, Demircan described students educated in Turkish universities as “ambassadors of goodwill” who reinforce cultural and economic bonds upon returning to their home countries. “Many young people from African nations who studied in Türkiye now occupy influential positions, strengthening our shared ties,” he added.

Professor Nihat Inanç, rector of Haliç University, highlighted Tunisia’s strategic importance for Türkiye and pointed out that only about 10% of the more than 25,000 Tunisian students studying abroad currently choose Türkiye. “We must increase this rate,” he said, emphasizing that universities can establish a strong academic bridge through greater cooperation.

Similarly, professor Yaşar Hacısalihoğlu, rector of Istanbul Yeni Yüzyıl University, noted that nearly 300 Tunisian students are enrolled at his institution. He praised them for not only gaining professional skills but also embodying shared values and social responsibility. Reflecting on the recent challenges in Gaza, Hacısalihoğlu remarked: “Education is the foundation of peace and justice. A generation capable of standing against oppression is cultivated through a strong conscience and quality education.”