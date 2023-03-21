Turkic countries Tuesday welcomed Nevruz, marking the annual occasion of the festival symbolizing the arrival of spring and renewal through various forms of celebrations, mainly spread in the Caucasus and Central Asian region.

In addition to folk dances and concerts of famous artists, dance, and theater performances were observed in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. At the same time, the leaders of most of these states addressed their people and celebrated their Nevruz festival.

Welcoming the festivities at a solemn ceremony, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated his nation’s Nevruz holiday during a speech at the New Uzbekistan Park in the capital Tashkent.

Mirziyoyev said they are “selflessly working to build a New Uzbekistan” for “a society and state where people live freely, independently, and prosperously.”

“May the season bring peace and prosperity, and happiness to every family, every neighborhood, and country,” he also said.

Noting that the festivities are also taking place on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Mirziyoyev congratulated Muslims in Uzbekistan and the entire Islamic community on occasion.

“I wish that our good deeds in this divine month will be accepted and our good and pure intentions will be answered,” Mirziyoyev said.

During celebrations in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated his nation’s Nevruz and Ramadan.

“This year, the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan coincides with Nevruz. Therefore, may all the thoughts of those who fast during Eid come true! May peace and prosperity come to our homes! May the Nevruz holiday bring us only happiness and joy,” Tokayev said.

He further noted that they must care about the country’s youth and create good conditions for them to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhs say that strength is in unity. If we maintain unity and accord in our society, we will achieve our key goal of building a fair Kazakhstan. We need to unite to achieve this common goal,” Tokayev said.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Ala-Too Square in the capital Bishkek, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov also celebrated the Nevruz festivities and congratulated his people.

“From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate everyone on the Nevruz holiday – the day of renewal and striving for a new life,” Japarov said in an address.

Noting that Nevruz is associated with interweaving “hope with clear goals, tireless work, strong and inseparable unity,” Japarov further said these are the results of national unity and societal stability.

“May the holiday, symbolizing spring, renewal and a bright life, give us hope and strength to new achievements for the sake of our motherland,” he concluded.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday lit a Nevruz fire in Shusha, the symbol city of Karabakh liberated last year from Armenian occupation, during an address.

“Today, we’re celebrating Nevruz in our ancient city Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. This is a historical event, a great happiness,” Aliyev said, noting: “Today while celebrating Nevruz in Jidir Duzu (plain), I proudly say, Shusha, you are free! Shusha is Azerbaijan! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Aksoltan Atayeva, participated in a solemn event organized in New York at the initiative of Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Nevruz falls on March 21 and has been celebrated for over 18 centuries across Anatolia and Asia. Apart from the Caucasus and Central Asia, the spring festival is celebrated mainly in Iran, Afghanistan, India, Albania and Macedonia.