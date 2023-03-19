To celebrate March 21, which marks Nevruz or the start of spring in Central Asia and some Middle Eastern countries, over 1,400 Iranian tourists are expected to arrive in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort town Marmaris for 10 days to engage in festivities.

Preparations to welcome the guests are complete, with special tables featuring nonalcoholic fruit cocktails and desserts among other items.

South Azerbaijani tourist Şahende Şekker, who came to Marmaris, said: "I am very happy to be in Marmaris, the city has a spectacular view and wonderful weather, making it a perfect holiday spot." Another tourist, Nahsa Beyat said, "We used to celebrate it with our families every year. This time we planned to celebrate it in Marmaris, as it is a very precious holiday for us."

DJ Ali from Iran who came just to attend the celebrations said: "I came to play Iranian folk music during the celebrations. We welcome all Iranians to Marmaris and Türkiye," he said.

Hotel manager Turgut Torunoğulları said, "Our season this year is faring comparatively better than the previous year as Marmaris is in demand and we are expecting more guests from Iran."