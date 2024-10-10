The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) hosted two pivotal events in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Wednesday aimed at enhancing technological collaboration among member countries: the Artificial Intelligence Forum and the Digital Forum.

These forums brought together leaders and experts from Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and beyond, with a spotlight on Türkiye's Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman of the board of trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), and his significant contributions to the region's technological landscape.

At the Organization of Turkic States Artificial Intelligence Forum, key officials and experts gathered to discuss the vital role of AI in driving digital transformation within the Turkic world.

The event featured participants from various member states who shared their experiences and best practices in implementing AI technologies.

Ahmet Halit Hatip, director general of the European Union and Foreign Relations Department at Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology, emphasized regional and international support to ensure successful AI development.

He noted that cooperation among Turkic states could significantly accelerate the implementation of AI-driven solutions across multiple sectors, from health care to agriculture.

Azerbaijan's Farid Osmanov, advisor to the minister of digital development and transport, highlighted the shared challenge of building robust AI infrastructure, expressing Azerbaijan's readiness to exchange knowledge and expertise with fellow member states.

Rustem Bigari, director-general of the Digital Support Center for the Kazakh government, stressed the importance of educating future generations in AI programming languages to secure a sustainable future for the region.

Uzbekistan's Mahsum Mahmudov, advisor to the minister of information technologies and communications, announced that his country had established an AI institute and called for collaborative efforts to develop legal frameworks governing AI technologies.

Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Digital Development Nuriya Kutnayeva also outlined the country's AI-driven innovations, including chatbot systems for public services and personnel monitoring systems in government buildings.

At the conclusion of the session, Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baysalov reminded participants of the importance of preserving national values, history and traditions alongside the development of AI technologies.

Digital Transformation Forum

Running concurrently with the AI Forum, the OTS Digital Forum gathered government officials, IT experts, diplomats and business leaders to explore strategies for digital transformation across the Turkic world.

Hosted under the patronage of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, the forum sessions focused on fostering collaboration in digital technologies, with Türkiye playing a prominent role.

Selçuk Bayraktar delivered a keynote address on Türkiye’s technological progress. He discussed the evolution of Türkiye’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology, beginning in 2004, and how these UAVs have become globally competitive. “It is a great honor to collaborate with our brotherly Turkic states, and we believe cooperation in technology will be key to securing a shared future,” Bayraktar remarked.

Bayraktar also discussed Türkiye’s ongoing work on the first national unmanned fighter jet, Kızılelma and the Fergani space initiative, highlighting the importance of continuing efforts in satellite development. He pointed to the success of Teknofest, Türkiye’s largest aviation and technology festival, which has garnered international attention and inspired innovation across the region.

Key figures in attendance included Edil Baysalov, deputy chairperson of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, secretary-general of the OTS. Omuraliev encouraged member states to work together, stating: “Let us continue to share our common vision, stay connected and work hand in hand for the innovation of the Turkic states.”