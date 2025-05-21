Nobel Chemistry Laureate Aziz Sancar was honored with the “Ali-Shir Nava’i International Award” during the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Budapest, Hungary.

The award ceremony followed the summit’s high-level speeches at the historic Varkert Bazar. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov personally presented the award to Sancar in recognition of his remarkable contributions to scientific research in the Turkic world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also attended the summit, joining other heads of state and government from OTS member countries. The informal gathering underscored the growing influence and cooperation within the organization, which was co-founded by Türkiye in 2009.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban joined Erdoğan on stage during the presentation, and both leaders congratulated Sancar on his achievement. The ceremony concluded with a brief thank-you speech from Sancar, who expressed his appreciation for the recognition.