Turkic states, which have already implemented common areas of use in many fields, including the alphabet, will also launch projects for a shared art dictionary and a common anthem in the field of art.

Professor Erhan Özden, the president of the Union of Turkic States' Art Universities and the rector of Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts, spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the dictionary project, stating that, similar to Ibn Sina’s (commonly known in the West as Avicenna) work on medicine, an encyclopedic effort would also be carried out in the field of art.

He explained, "This dictionary is a work that aims to create a common literary foundation in all fields of art," adding that it will emerge over a long period of time with the efforts of a committee established by the Union of Turkic States’ Art Universities.

Özden explained, "This is a study that aims to bring together terms used in all Turkic states for any artistic field, to eventually form a common vocabulary and a shared terminological literature."

He further explained that a unified dictionary would be created across various independent art fields, with each section of the encyclopedia being a dictionary dedicated to a specific art form.

Özden emphasized the importance of highlighting the words that represent the power of art in this dictionary, pointing out that they aim to establish a shared art literature and language, in line with the common linguistic unity of the Turkic world, by delving into the origins of these words.

In addition to the dictionary, Özden also shared information about the joint anthem project, which will represent the member countries. He mentioned that each country has its own anthem reflecting its identity, while the common anthem will narrate the unique structure of the Turkic nation, inspired by history, through words and melody.

"A song written in a language that all our Turkic brothers can understand, an anthem that will inspire us. It will be a common anthem that strengthens our national and spiritual feelings and showcases the unifying power of music," the professor added.

The anthem, Özden also explained, would be composed by a composer selected in line with the views of the committee to be established. "The lyrics will use terms from the dictionary of all art forms, with words that are most universally understood and have broad appeal," he added.

Özden concluded by saying that the dictionary work is expected to take "a few years," while the anthem would be completed in a shorter period of time.