Alphabet proposals for Kazakh and Kyrgyz based on the Common Turkic Alphabet have been officially approved and unveiled during the fourth meeting of the Common Turkic Alphabet Commission in Astana on Monday, marking a new step toward greater linguistic unity across the Turkic world.

The meeting was organized jointly by the Turkish Academy and the Turkish Language Association (TDK) under the coordination of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States.

The newly approved alphabet proposals were developed on the basis of the Common Turkic Alphabet, which was adopted by consensus in 2024. The approval represents the first official endorsement of alphabet models tailored to the Kazakh and Kyrgyz languages within the common framework.

Following extensive consultations among experts, participants signed a final declaration outlining principles for the consistent, coordinated and synchronized implementation of the Common Turkic Alphabet.

The initiative is expected to strengthen cultural and linguistic ties among Turkic-speaking nations, help preserve their shared heritage and facilitate direct communication between future generations.

As part of the agreement, coordinated efforts will be launched to support the practical use of the alphabet in education, science, publishing, media and digital communication.

TDK President Osman Mert attended the meeting with a delegation and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to supporting the transition process.

According to TDK, the institution will play a leading role in preparing educational materials, academic studies and digital content needed to promote the practical use of the alphabet.

The Common Turkic Alphabet project is considered one of the most significant initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation and mutual understanding among Turkic-speaking countries through a shared writing system.