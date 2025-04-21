In Samsun, northern Türkiye, the Turkish World Children’s Festival began under the leadership of Samsun Metropolitan Municipality, bringing together children from nine different countries for a celebration of unity, culture and shared heritage.

A total of 124 children from across the Turkic world, accompanied by hundreds of citizens, participated in a vibrant parade through the heart of Samsun. The colorful event, filled with national flags and cultural displays, was accompanied by a brass band and drew significant local participation.

The festival is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Samsun Governorship, the Turkish World Research Foundation, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and the Yunus Emre Institute. Its primary aim is to highlight the strong cultural ties between Türkiye and the Turkic world, fostering solidarity and understanding through shared traditions and values.

The opening ceremony at the Onur Monument featured performances by children representing various countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Crimea and Gagauzia. Each group showcased traditional dances, songs and customs, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the Turkish-speaking world.

Samsun Metropolitan Mayor Halit Doğan addressed attendees during the opening, expressing his pride in the event’s significance. "We are here with our children from the Turkish world to celebrate National Sovereignty and Children's Day ahead of time. This festival marks a crucial step in strengthening our bond with the Turkic world. Samsun’s role as a meeting point for the Turkish world is of great importance, and we hope this festival will continue to grow in significance," he stated.