Health ministers from across the Turkic world gathered in Astana, Kazakhstan, on April 5 for the 5th Meeting of the Health Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), where they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in public health, digitalization and crisis preparedness.

Hosted by Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, the meeting brought together health officials from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary, as well as representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the OTS Secretariat.

Opening the session with a message from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness for "active cooperation in the field of health under the framework of the Organization of Turkic States."

She proposed declaring 2025 the "Year of Primary Health Care Services" within the OTS, citing the need for joint efforts to improve accessibility and sustainability in health care.

"Fifty-two services are provided in the health sector in our country. More than 90% of them are fully digitalized," she noted, offering to share Kazakhstan’s digital expertise.

Türkiye’s Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu called for increased collaboration and solidarity among member states.

"As Türkiye, we highly value the development of joint projects in the field of health under the Organization of Turkic States," he said, adding that the OTS is "not only a regional but also a globally effective cooperation platform."

Memişoğlu highlighted Türkiye’s success in primary care and digital health transformation.

"The training of health care workers and the sharing of experiences among our countries will strengthen our regional health resilience,” he said.

He advocated for the joint production of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals and emphasized the need to include the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in regional health initiatives.

"We share the just cause of our Turkish Cypriot brothers and value the support of the Organization of Turkic States, which we consider a family," he said.

Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev praised the OTS as a rapidly maturing platform for cooperation, particularly thanking Kazakhstan for its assistance during last year’s Azerbaijan Airlines crash near Aktau International Airport in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Kyrgyzstan’s Health Minister Erkin Checheybayev acknowledged existing challenges but expressed confidence that "through mutual interaction, we can provide much better health care services to our people."

Uzbekistan’s Health Minister Asilbek Khudayarov endorsed deeper collaboration in medical education, artificial intelligence and joint training.

OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev affirmed the organization’s growing health agenda, with 12 active sub-groups working on topics from traditional medicine to digital transformation.

"Today’s gathering is proof of the strong cooperation among member countries," he said.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the 2025-2026 Action Plan, the signing of a Joint Declaration, and several memoranda of understanding covering emergency services, biosafety, medical science, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The ministers capped the gathering with a family photo, symbolizing the growing unity among the Turkic world in the field of health.