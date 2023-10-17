The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said last Sunday that it has dispatched 850 tons of humanitarian aid to assist flood-affected areas in Libya.

In an official statement, the AFAD declared its unwavering commitment to aiding the recovery efforts for Libyans who endured the devastating consequences of the disaster that struck on Sept. 11.

The agency noted that humanitarian aid shipments had been transported via air and sea routes, with the most recent consignment being loaded from Izmir's Alsancak Port.

The catastrophe was triggered by floodwaters unleashed by Storm Daniel, causing extensive destruction in northeastern Libya. This included damage to homes, health care facilities, water networks and other vital infrastructure. According to the United Nations, the disaster resulted in a tragic toll of at least 4,345 fatalities, 8,540 individuals reported as missing and the displacement of 42,000 people from their homes.

Türkiye's response in sending significant aid to Libya showcases its commitment to providing essential support to a nation reeling from the consequences of this natural disaster, focusing on alleviating the suffering of the affected population.