The foundation of the nursery to be built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, was laid Thursday to facilitate the educational life of female students and educators of Bibi Ayşe Sıdıka Dar-ul Ulum (Islamic Institute), located in the Mamurin district of the capital Kabul.

TIKA's Kabul office is building a day care center on the school campus so that they can spend time with their children.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by TIKA's Kabul officials, Türkiye's Kabul Embassy Chief of Mission and Charge d'Affaires Cenk Ünal and Afghanistan Dar-ul Ulumlar General Director Abdul Jerusalem.

The construction of the day care, called TIKA Compassion Hand, which will serve 40 children between the ages of 1-3 and 3-6, is expected to be completed and open within four months.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), TIKA Kabul Office Coordinator Fazıl Akın Erdoğan stated that they attach importance to projects targeting children and young people and noted that TIKA aid to Afghanistan will continue.

Afghanistan Dar-ul Ulumlar General Director Jerusalem stated that Türkiye always stands by Afghanistan and said that they were very happy to receive help, especially from Turkish institutions.