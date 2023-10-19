The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) recently established a water distribution network at Laghman University in the east of Afghanistan.

The ceremony held in the university campus for the opening of the project was attended by the Taliban interim government's general director of foreign relations of the Ministry of Higher Education, Muhammed Nazar Irfan, the rector of Laghman University, professor Muhibullah Hidayet, faculty members and students.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hidayet said that the Turkish state and people are the true friends of Afghanistan.

Maintaining that this prestigious project, which TIKA implemented with the understanding of "water is life," plays a vital role in cleaning the university and achieving a greener university campus, Hidayet said: "Thus, we experience the joy of having access to clean water in our administrative buildings, mosque, dining hall and all other parts of our campus."

Irfan said Afghanistan is a country that has been damaged by civil and foreign wars for the last 40 years but brother countries such as Türkiye do not leave them to face difficulties alone. He also noted that water comes first in development; therefore, thanks to this project, the university will also develop.

Irfan emphasized that Türkiye has implemented significant projects through TIKA in the capital Kabul and in many other provinces.

TIKA Kabul Office Coordinator Fazıl Akın Erdoğan stated they are happy to complete the Laghman University water project, saying Türkiye attaches great importance to education. He also underlined that the development of societies is only possible through education.

The official also noted that a 150-meter-deep (190-foot-deep) well was dug for the university, a 60,000-liter water tank was built and a 3.2-kilometer (1.9-mile) water network system was established to deliver it to administrative units and landscaping.