Türkiye’s leading development and aid agency – the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continues to expand its support and presence in the African continent and has recently presented bicycles to 200 female students studying at 10 schools in Tanzania’s Tanga province.

As part of its initiative, TIKA has distributed bicycles to girls attending schools in the Koregwe region of the northern Tanga province, as Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Friday.

In a written statement, TIKA noted that more than 75% of secondary school girls residing in rural areas of Tanzania must walk long distances to get to school.

Considering this, the agency has launched a project to provide safe and convenient transportation for female students to their schools.

Ambassador of Türkiye in Dar es Salaam Mehmet Güllüoğlu, Koregwe Governor Jokate U. Mwegelo, as well as many guests and students, attended the bicycle distribution ceremony held in front of the Koregwe Governor’s Office.

Güllüoğlu said girls’ education is essential for raising strong and healthy future generations at the distribution ceremony.

Pointing out that TIKA, which carries out projects and activities in many sectors, attaches particular importance to the education sector, Güllüoğlu said that Tanzania is a big country in size and population and that the most critical and central potential of this large country is its youth.