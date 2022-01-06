The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) sees a bright future in Africa and plans its activities in this regard, the chairperson of Turkey's leading development aid institution said Thursday.

“Africa has terrific potential. As TIKA, we believe in the future of Africa and plan our development activities in line with this,” Serkan Kayalar said during a meeting with African students in Istanbul on Thursday.

Kayalar said it is estimated that the continent would have a population of 2.4 billion by 2050 and half of this population will consist of youth.

“We believe that the 2050s will be very bright years for Africa,” he added.

He also noted that all African students act as envoys for Turkey.

The TIKA chair added that the development agency has carried out projects in over 50 African countries and aims to diversify and increase the number of its projects to ensure that it reaches all areas of the continent.

Many African countries have welcomed Turkey as a major international partner, which analysts have attributed to the fact it is a nation that is free of colonial history and exploitation.

Its model of combining diplomacy with a strong commitment that focuses on direct aid and mutually beneficial economic partnerships has been instrumental in winning local support and manifested a real impact on the ground.

In 2005, it was granted observer status at the African Union and has since gained a new status as a new emerging economic and humanitarian power in Africa.