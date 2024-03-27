The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) began distributing 450 relief food packages in Zambia on Tuesday worth $20,000.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Zambia Istem Cırcıroğlu and Gamze Atak Abukan, a representative from TIKA, were present to hand over the first 300 packages, which included maize meal, beans, cooking oil, sugar and rice to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the nation’s capital of Lusaka.

"Some 150 more such packages will be delivered to two orphanages, one prison and a home for the disabled. This assistance by the Turkish government through TIKA will be followed by a similar distribution amounting to $25,000 to be ready next month through the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD),” Cırcıroğlu said.

She said other drought relief aid from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) amounting to $20,000 will be delivered next month through the Red Cross.

"All these amounting to $65,000 are in response to the call and natural disaster declaration in Zambia by President Hakainde Hichilema. This ceremony is timely for us since this is the month of Ramadan when the Muslim communities are doing our best to share with and care for our brothers and sisters in Zambia,” she added.

DMMU national coordinator Gabriel Pollen described the gesture as a mark of good brotherliness from the people of Türkiye to Zambia.