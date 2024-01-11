The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) renovated and provided equipment support to the Bibi Halime Orphanage affiliated with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in Badghis, northwestern Afghanistan.

According to the statement made by the TİKA Herat Office, the physical conditions of the orphanage building, which sheltered 80 children, were improved and the materials needed by the orphans were provided.

Accordingly, the walls of the orphanage building were painted, and the roof, toilet, bathroom, doors and windows, as well as electrical and plumbing, were repaired and renewed.

A volleyball court was built for the children, and many kitchen and cleaning materials, as well as beds, pillows, bunk beds, bedding sets, cupboards, projectors, washing machines, tables and chairs, were donated to the orphanage.

TİKA Herat Office Coordinator Arafat Deniz, Badgis Deputy Governor Gulam Muhammed Muhammedi, Badgis Labor and Social Affairs Director Molla Torcan Hadimi and officials attended the ceremony held for the completion of the orphanage.

In his speech, Deniz stated that they have implemented a project primarily for orphans in the Badgis province, which has been generally deprived of development projects due to security and transportation problems, and said: "The project consists of two stages. In the first stage, the renovation of the orphanage building, landscaping of the garden and the construction of its outbuildings was completed. In the second phase, the entire orphanage, from the infirmary to the barber room, was equipped with the equipment and materials necessary for the orphans' shelter, food, heating, cleaning and education."

Badgis Deputy Governor Muhammedi stated that Türkiye and Afghanistan are two friendly and brotherly countries and thanked TIKA and Türkiye.

Muhammedi pointed out that the project filled a very important gap and expressed hope that TİKA projects would continue.