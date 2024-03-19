The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) prepared 30 tons of food package support to be distributed to those in need in Bosnia-Herzegovina during Ramadan.

TIKA's distribution of food package support for families in need living throughout Bosnia-Herzegovina will be completed this week in cooperation with local partners in the country, especially the Mercy Muslim Solidarity Association and International Solidarity Forum and the Islamic Union of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A total of 30 tons of packages prepared within the scope of TIKA's "2024 Ramadan Food Package Support Project" will be delivered to Srebrenica, Bratunac, Zvornik, Banja Luka, Bosanska Dubica, Bosanska Gradiska, Bosanska Kostajnica, Bosanski Novi, Doboj, Kotor Varos, Teslic, Bihac, Tuzla, Vitez, Trebinje, Gacko, Nevesinje, Bileca, Foca, Visegrad, Rudo, Vlasenica, Bijeljina, Glamoc, Livno, Jezero, Sipovo, Jajce, Caplina, Stolac, Zenica, Vares, Zepse, Maglaj, Doboj Istok, Gracanica and Velika Kladusa, as well at to 1,600 families in need in Mostar and Sarajevo.

Within the scope of the project, the food aid is for families displaced during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia-Herzegovina and returned later and for women who were victims of domestic violence, Palestinians who were evacuated from Gaza and came to Bosnia-Herzegovina, and other disadvantaged groups.