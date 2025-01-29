A Turkish fisherman known for his humor and eccentric social media videos has sparked online amusement after posting footage of himself catching baby sharks, giving them life advice and sending them back to sea with markings to see if they will return.

The ethnic Laz fisherman, a native of Türkiye’s Black Sea region, has built a following by sharing his daily adventures on the water, often blending sharp satire with traditional seafaring wisdom.

His latest video, which quickly went viral, shows him pulling up a net containing several small sharks, cradling them in his hands and addressing them as if they were unruly children.

"Listen to me carefully," he tells one of the squirming sharks, holding it up to the camera. "The sea is big, life is full of danger. If you get caught again, that’s on you."

In the video, the fisherman takes a pencil from his pocket and playfully marks each shark before tossing them back into the water, announcing their release like a schoolteacher checking attendance. “Go, my friend. Say hi to your family. And don’t let me see you in my net again,” he jokes.

He also humorously adds: "Shall I take you to the aquarium? No, I know you won't stand being there, so I’ll put you back in the water."

His words, delivered in the distinctive accent of the Laz people, have drawn laughter from thousands of viewers. Many commenters compared his manner to that of a strict but caring elder, while others suggested the sharks might actually return to him, recognizing the bizarre yet affectionate encounter.

“I’m sure these sharks will come back just to hear more life lessons,” one user wrote under the video.

The fisherman has remained unfazed by the online reaction, continuing to post videos with his signature mix of humor and seafaring philosophy.

In a follow-up clip, he addressed his newfound fame with a grinned: “I never thought my students would become this famous. Maybe I should start a shark school.”