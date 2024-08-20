The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is introducing the Remote Command Control System (RCCS), which will be installed on trained dogs during search and rescue operations to assist personnel working in high-risk areas.

Specially trained dogs serving alongside Turkish soldiers in domestic and international operations are trained at the Gemlik Military Veterinary School and Training Center in Bursa.

Dogs of breeds such as Belgian Malinois, German Shepherd and Labrador are trained in eight different areas including bomb detection, mine detection, narcotic detection, corpse search, search and rescue, surveillance, patrolling and tracking. After an average training period of 20 months, these dogs are deployed to their respective units.

The trained dogs play a crucial role in counterterrorism operations, providing significant assistance in rural operations, including mine and bomb detection.

The TSK is preparing to integrate the RCCS into its evolving and improving inventory. This system allows live video feeds from cameras mounted on special vests worn by trained dogs, enabling real-time visual access to the areas being searched.

The RCCS is designed to be used with dogs sent into challenging and risky areas like tunnels, caves and urban environments before human personnel. It aims to protect both the personnel and the dogs from dangerous situations by providing real-time visual feeds.

Special goggles and helmets are designed to protect the dog's eyes in confined spaces, while special headphones allow the dog to return to its handler in case of danger.

The RCCS, which is currently undergoing R&D to enhance its features, is expected to be included in the inventory for counterterrorism operations after necessary improvements and mass production.

The developed device is used in dog training sessions at the Gemlik Military Veterinary School and Training Center.

During a scenario, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois named "Parka" was equipped with the device and used it in cave and tunnel training areas.

"Parka" identified and neutralized a threat inside a cave. The training staff monitored the dog's entry and exit from the cave through live video feeds provided by the RCCS.

Lieutenant Colonel Serkan Özgen, the Commander of the Dog Training Platoon, told journalists that the Turkish Armed Forces is one of the leading institutions in the country.

He noted that dogs trained through rigorous processes over approximately two years are used in both military operations and natural disasters, citing their deployment in the aftermath of the devastating Kahramanmaraş earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023.

Lieutenant Colonel Özgen stated that the RCCS is used with training dogs to help them acclimate to the device. He explained:

"This system is designed to assist in search and rescue operations by placing it on surveillance, mine detection and bomb detection dogs, allowing user personnel to guide their dogs in dangerous situations better and contribute to the operation. Constant communication with military dogs and obtaining real-time environmental information by directing them remotely is crucial for their effective use in operations."